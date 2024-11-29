Black Friday Shoppers Seek Deals Amid Inflation Blues

As retailers reopened their U.S. stores following the Thanksgiving holiday, some Black Friday enthusiasts found themselves queuing for exclusive merchandise. Notably, Taylor Swift fans lined up at Target for her newly released Eras Tour book priced at $39.99.

However, the hustle and bustle associated with Black Friday seemed subdued in several East Coast shopping hubs before 9 a.m. Hoss Moss, a chef from New Jersey, broke his 15-year Black Friday hiatus to buy the Eras Tour book for his daughter, lamenting the event's changes and inflation's impact on prices.

Retail opportunities abound online, with Adobe Analytics projecting a 10% rise in e-commerce compared to last year. Despite inflation challenges, Target, Walmart, and others offer significant discounts to entice cautious consumers. According to Adobe, shoppers are expected to capitalize on TV deals, with discounts hitting 24% off. Meanwhile, in Europe and the UK, retailers like John Lewis are offering similar incentives.

(With inputs from agencies.)