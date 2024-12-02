Left Menu

HCLTech and Google Cloud Elevate Cybersecurity with AI-Driven Solutions

HCLTech has teamed up with Google Cloud to launch an AI-driven Managed Detection and Response solution. This initiative aims to bolster cybersecurity for global enterprises using the HCLTech Fusion Platform combined with Google Cloud Security technology to provide proactive threat detection and response, offering flexibility and comprehensive protection across various environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IT firm HCLTech announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud on Monday, unveiling new AI-driven Managed Detection and Response (UMDR) solutions designed to enhance cybersecurity for global enterprises.

Leveraging HCLTech's Fusion Platform along with Google Cloud Security technology, the UMDR service offers proactive threat detection and effective response capabilities. It aims to provide a flexible, modular operating model for clients requiring advanced protection across complex environments including operational technology and hybrid cloud systems.

According to a regulatory filing, the service targets comprehensive protection for various technological environments such as industrial control systems, identity access management, and network applications. Following the announcement, shares of HCLTech reflected a slight uptick, trading at Rs 1,853.50 on the BSE, marking a 0.25% increase from the previous close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

