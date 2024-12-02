HCLTech and Google Cloud Elevate Cybersecurity with AI-Driven Solutions

IT firm HCLTech announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud on Monday, unveiling new AI-driven Managed Detection and Response (UMDR) solutions designed to enhance cybersecurity for global enterprises.

Leveraging HCLTech's Fusion Platform along with Google Cloud Security technology, the UMDR service offers proactive threat detection and effective response capabilities. It aims to provide a flexible, modular operating model for clients requiring advanced protection across complex environments including operational technology and hybrid cloud systems.

According to a regulatory filing, the service targets comprehensive protection for various technological environments such as industrial control systems, identity access management, and network applications. Following the announcement, shares of HCLTech reflected a slight uptick, trading at Rs 1,853.50 on the BSE, marking a 0.25% increase from the previous close.

(With inputs from agencies.)