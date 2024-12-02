Left Menu

Shield Yourself: Strategies to Outsmart Scammers in the Online Shopping Era

Increased online shopping has led to a rise in sophisticated fake websites designed to deceive consumers. Scammers use stolen logos and manipulated reviews to mimic legitimate sites. A study tested 38 cybersecurity solutions against more than 500 such URLs, highlighting the need for vigilant online shopping practices to avoid fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Innsbruck | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:55 IST
Shield Yourself: Strategies to Outsmart Scammers in the Online Shopping Era
  • Country:
  • Austria

With online shopping skyrocketing, consumers face mounting risks from advanced fake websites crafted to deceive shoppers. Beyond the grave danger of data theft, customers may unknowingly make fraudulent purchases, resulting in undelivered goods. Recent studies tested 38 cybersecurity measures against over 500 dubious URLs to assess their effectiveness.

'Scammers have become alarmingly adept, utilizing stolen logos, fake reviews, and expired domains with strong Google reputations,' remarked Stefan Haselwanter, a Security Analyst at AV-Comparatives. Top-performing security products include Avast, AVG, McAfee, NordVPN, Norton, and Webroot, offering substantial protection against fraudulent sites.

For safer online shopping, a multi-layered defense combining technological solutions and personal caution is crucial. Verify the authenticity of online stores by examining the web address, branding, and contact details. If a deal appears too generous, it might signal a fraud attempt. Regularly checking bank statements and setting up transaction alerts provide early fraud detection, minimizing financial damage. The full report is available on AV-Comparatives' website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024