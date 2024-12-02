Shield Yourself: Strategies to Outsmart Scammers in the Online Shopping Era

With online shopping skyrocketing, consumers face mounting risks from advanced fake websites crafted to deceive shoppers. Beyond the grave danger of data theft, customers may unknowingly make fraudulent purchases, resulting in undelivered goods. Recent studies tested 38 cybersecurity measures against over 500 dubious URLs to assess their effectiveness.

'Scammers have become alarmingly adept, utilizing stolen logos, fake reviews, and expired domains with strong Google reputations,' remarked Stefan Haselwanter, a Security Analyst at AV-Comparatives. Top-performing security products include Avast, AVG, McAfee, NordVPN, Norton, and Webroot, offering substantial protection against fraudulent sites.

For safer online shopping, a multi-layered defense combining technological solutions and personal caution is crucial. Verify the authenticity of online stores by examining the web address, branding, and contact details. If a deal appears too generous, it might signal a fraud attempt. Regularly checking bank statements and setting up transaction alerts provide early fraud detection, minimizing financial damage. The full report is available on AV-Comparatives' website.

