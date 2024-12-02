Left Menu

Private Milestone: Ananth Technologies to Launch India's First Private Geostationary Satellite

Ananth Technologies Limited, a Hyderabad-based company, becomes the first private firm in India to build, launch, and operate a geostationary communication satellite. This pivotal development marks a significant achievement in the Indian space sector, with support from IN-SPACe, ISRO, and DoT, enhancing private SATCOM capacity domestically.

Updated: 02-12-2024 21:40 IST
Hyderabad's Ananth Technologies Limited has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by being the first private company in India authorized to build, launch, and operate a geostationary communication satellite. This significant development was announced by India's space regulator, IN-SPACe, on Monday.

ATL will manage the entire project lifecycle, covering the development, launch, and operation of a high-throughput Ka-band communication satellite. Responsibilities also include frequency coordination and ITU compliance, as outlined in a statement by the Indian National Space Promotion and Centre.

IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka emphasized the transformative impact of this achievement on India's space sector, aided by ISRO and the Department of Telecommunications. This establishes a substantial benchmark for private sector participation in satellite communication and contributes to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

