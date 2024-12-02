Private Milestone: Ananth Technologies to Launch India's First Private Geostationary Satellite
Ananth Technologies Limited, a Hyderabad-based company, becomes the first private firm in India to build, launch, and operate a geostationary communication satellite. This pivotal development marks a significant achievement in the Indian space sector, with support from IN-SPACe, ISRO, and DoT, enhancing private SATCOM capacity domestically.
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad's Ananth Technologies Limited has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by being the first private company in India authorized to build, launch, and operate a geostationary communication satellite. This significant development was announced by India's space regulator, IN-SPACe, on Monday.
ATL will manage the entire project lifecycle, covering the development, launch, and operation of a high-throughput Ka-band communication satellite. Responsibilities also include frequency coordination and ITU compliance, as outlined in a statement by the Indian National Space Promotion and Centre.
IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka emphasized the transformative impact of this achievement on India's space sector, aided by ISRO and the Department of Telecommunications. This establishes a substantial benchmark for private sector participation in satellite communication and contributes to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government Fast-Tracks Rs 1 Lakh Crore R&D Fund for Private Sector Boost
Judith Green Appointed as Country Manager for Malaysia by World Bank Group to Strengthen Public-Private Sector Engagement
India's Starry Ambition: Private Sector to Propel Space Growth
New Guidelines Unveiled to Boost Private Sector Solutions for Infrastructure Needs