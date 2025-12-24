ISRO Launches World's Largest Low Earth Orbit Communication Satellite for AST SpaceMobile

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite, owned by AST SpaceMobile, from Indian soil at 08:55:30 AM IST today. This mission utilizes the LVM3 launch vehicle and represents the sixth operational flight. It has set a significant milestone in commercial satellite endeavors.

The BlueBird Block-2 is poised to enter Low Earth Orbit (LEO), becoming the largest commercial communications satellite ever deployed in LEO. This mission also marks the heaviest payload that LVM3 has launched from India, further illustrating ISRO's capacity to handle large-scale operations. The satellite is crafted to provide direct space-based cellular broadband connectivity to regular mobile smartphones, a cutting-edge advancement in communication technology.

Developed by ISRO, the LVM3 is equipped with two solid strap-on motors (S200), a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25). With a total lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, a height of 43.5 meters, and the capability to carry up to 4,200 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), it has a proven track record, having launched Chandrayaan-2 and -3, and multiple OneWeb missions. AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird satellites allow smartphones to tap into broadband without specialized hardware, enabling high-speed global connectivity even in the remotest locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)