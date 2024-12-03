Left Menu

India Emerges as a Powerhouse: 92,000 Patent Applications Filed Last Year

India filed approximately 92,000 patent applications in the past year, underscoring its growing capability as a technological and scientific hub. Unnat Pandit, CGPDTM official, announced plans to overhaul IP guidelines with stakeholder input to enhance the system's impact and efficiency in granting IP rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of growing prowess in technology and science, India saw the filing of around 92,000 patent applications in the last fiscal year. A top official revealed these figures and highlighted the country's emerging stature as a hub for innovation.

Unnat Pandit, the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks (CGPDTM), announced plans to revamp intellectual property (IP) guidelines. These modifications aim to strengthen the system by incorporating inputs from various stakeholders, enhancing the efficiency and global competitiveness of India's IP filings.

Pandit emphasized the need for a vibrant IP framework, asserting that the rapid growth in patent filings reflects the efficiency of India's patent office and the rising quality of applications. With innovations on par with global standards, the revamped guidelines are expected to further bolster India's standing in the IP landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

