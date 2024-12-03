Left Menu

MapmyIndia Reconsiders B2C Venture Amid Investor Concerns

MapmyIndia, under the CE Info Systems umbrella, has canceled plans for a Rs 35 crore B2C venture led by CEO Rohan Verma. Verma will still oversee the company and hold an equity stake. Concerns from minority shareholders influenced the decision to not utilize MapmyIndia's CCD investment in the new company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:23 IST
MapmyIndia Reconsiders B2C Venture Amid Investor Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst rising concerns from investors, the digital navigation provider MapmyIndia, operated by CE Info Systems, has decided to withdraw from investing Rs 35 crore in a forthcoming B2C endeavour.

CEO Rohan Verma, slated to spearhead this new venture, will relinquish his executive duties but maintain a board presence at the parent company. Despite investor apprehensions, MapmyIndia will secure a 10% equity share in the new business model.

The proposed venture, which will promote a retail version of the Mappls app, faced scrutiny over its financial and regulatory compatibility, as well as transparency issues concerning agreements between MapmyIndia and the new firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024