Nordic Triumph: Sweden Dominates to Secure European Championship Spot
Sweden's women's soccer team defeated Serbia 6-0, securing an 8-0 aggregate and qualification for the Women's European Championship in Switzerland. Norway and Finland also advanced. In other matches, Portugal and Poland secured narrow wins to qualify. Belgium meets Ukraine, and Ireland hosts Wales in remaining qualifiers.
Sweden's women's soccer team delivered a commanding 6-0 victory over Serbia, securing their place in next year's Women's European Championship finals in Switzerland. This triumph concluded an 8-0 aggregate victory, ensuring Sweden's participation alongside Nordic neighbors Norway and Finland, who also emerged victorious in Tuesday's playoffs.
With seven spots up for grabs, 12,378 fans in Stockholm witnessed a stunning first-half display that dashed Serbian hopes. Filippa Angeldahl opened the scoring with a penalty, followed by Kosovare Asllani and Stina Blackstenius adding to the lead. Midfielder Hanna Bennison added another, and Anna Anvegaard sealed the win, as the Swedes celebrated with a tribute to Caroline Seger.
Elsewhere, Norway and Finland secured qualification with respective wins over Northern Ireland and Scotland. Portugal and Poland also advanced with narrow victories. Upcoming matches feature Belgium against Ukraine, and Ireland versus Wales in the final qualifiers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nations League Thrills: Portugal Pitted Against Denmark
Cross-border Cable Conundrum: Damages Disrupt Sweden-Finland Connection
Cross-Border Disruption: Repairing Damaged Data Cables Between Sweden and Finland
Construction Mishap: Finland's Fibre-Optic Cable Breaks
Portugal’s 2025 Budget: A Balancing Act of Growth, Taxes, and Surplus