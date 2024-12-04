Nordic Triumph: Sweden Dominates to Secure European Championship Spot

Sweden's women's soccer team delivered a commanding 6-0 victory over Serbia, securing their place in next year's Women's European Championship finals in Switzerland. This triumph concluded an 8-0 aggregate victory, ensuring Sweden's participation alongside Nordic neighbors Norway and Finland, who also emerged victorious in Tuesday's playoffs.

With seven spots up for grabs, 12,378 fans in Stockholm witnessed a stunning first-half display that dashed Serbian hopes. Filippa Angeldahl opened the scoring with a penalty, followed by Kosovare Asllani and Stina Blackstenius adding to the lead. Midfielder Hanna Bennison added another, and Anna Anvegaard sealed the win, as the Swedes celebrated with a tribute to Caroline Seger.

Elsewhere, Norway and Finland secured qualification with respective wins over Northern Ireland and Scotland. Portugal and Poland also advanced with narrow victories. Upcoming matches feature Belgium against Ukraine, and Ireland versus Wales in the final qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)