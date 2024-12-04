Left Menu

Market Trends: Tech Leads the Gains Amid Federal Reserve Speculations

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs on Tuesday, driven by tech shares as investors await jobs data. The Dow declined slightly. Technology, communication, and consumer discretionary sectors led gains. Investors focus on jobs reports, while the Federal Reserve's rate cut decisions loom. Amazon and Salesforce shares surged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 03:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 03:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a market display of resilience, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched record highs on Tuesday, fueled by robust performances in tech-related shares. Investors remain vigilant as they anticipate key jobs data to guide further actions.

While the tech, communication, and consumer discretionary sectors emerged as bright spots, the Dow slipped slightly, mirroring a cautious market tone. Investors are particularly focused on the U.S. monthly employment report due this Friday, alongside other pivotal data releases.

Federal Reserve policymakers have offered reassuring signals about inflation trends and the job market, indicating no immediate cuts in interest rates. Meanwhile, Amazon has announced new AI platforms, bolstering its shares by 1.3%. Salesforce also experienced a post-bell stock surge following impressive quarterly results.

