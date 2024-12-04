Market Trends: Tech Leads the Gains Amid Federal Reserve Speculations

In a market display of resilience, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched record highs on Tuesday, fueled by robust performances in tech-related shares. Investors remain vigilant as they anticipate key jobs data to guide further actions.

While the tech, communication, and consumer discretionary sectors emerged as bright spots, the Dow slipped slightly, mirroring a cautious market tone. Investors are particularly focused on the U.S. monthly employment report due this Friday, alongside other pivotal data releases.

Federal Reserve policymakers have offered reassuring signals about inflation trends and the job market, indicating no immediate cuts in interest rates. Meanwhile, Amazon has announced new AI platforms, bolstering its shares by 1.3%. Salesforce also experienced a post-bell stock surge following impressive quarterly results.

