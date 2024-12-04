Eswatini Signs New CPF with IAEA to Drive Development in Health, Agriculture, and Nuclear Safety

Since joining the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as a Member State in 2013, the Kingdom of Eswatini has made significant strides towards achieving its national development goals, aligned with the global 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. Through active participation in the IAEA’s technical cooperation (TC) programme, Eswatini has reaped substantial benefits, particularly in health, agriculture, and nuclear safety. Over the past five years, the country has witnessed improvements in crop production, pest management, and preparations for establishing its first radiotherapy center, marking a pivotal moment in its development.

On 5 September 2024, His Royal Highness Lonkhokhela, Prince of Eswatini, signed the country’s second Country Programme Framework (CPF) with the IAEA. This document outlines the Kingdom’s collaboration with the Agency’s TC programme from 2024 to 2029, focusing on key development priorities, including livestock development, human health, cancer treatment, water resource management, and more. The signing of this Framework signifies a strategic direction for Eswatini to further harness the benefits of nuclear science and technology for national progress.

Addressing Cancer and Non-Communicable Diseases

One of the key areas outlined in the new CPF is human health, which has become a major national priority. Eswatini, with a population of 1.2 million, faces a high cancer burden, recording around 1,100 new cancer cases annually and nearly 700 cancer-related deaths, of which women account for 66.8%. Cervical cancer is the leading cause, comprising nearly 40% of all cancer diagnoses in the country.

To address this health challenge, the IAEA, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), launched an imPACT Review in Eswatini in August 2024. This mission builds on a 2017 review that led to the creation of a national cancer registry, centralizing cancer data for better treatment and outcomes tracking. As part of the Rays of Hope initiative, the IAEA is also supporting Eswatini in developing a "bankable" document to attract international donors, outlining the infrastructure, safety measures, and equipment necessary for the establishment of the country’s first radiotherapy center in Manzini, the nation’s commercial capital.

Strengthening Nuclear Safety Infrastructure

In line with Eswatini’s development goals, nuclear safety has been a critical focus. As the country prepares to engage fully with nuclear technology, the IAEA has been working closely with the government to ensure that a robust nuclear regulatory infrastructure is in place. This includes the establishment of a national Nuclear Radiation Safety Act, which will provide a legal framework for the safe and secure use of nuclear energy and applications.

During a visit to Eswatini in August 2024, IAEA staff met with members of the Eswatini Parliament’s Committee on Health and Social Welfare to discuss the importance of a comprehensive nuclear safety law. The Kingdom is making significant progress on this front, with the draft legislation already approved by the lower chamber of parliament, and a vote by the Senate expected before the end of 2024. The completion of this legislation will lay the groundwork for a national regulatory body to oversee nuclear safety and security.

Building Resilience in Agriculture

Agriculture is a cornerstone of Eswatini’s economy, and the country has faced challenges due to climate change and the impact of pests on food security. In response, the IAEA has provided technical assistance to develop resilient crop varieties and address the threats posed by transboundary animal diseases.

A focus area of the IAEA’s support has been the development of climate-adapted cowpea varieties through mutation breeding techniques. These crops are expected to enhance food security, with training courses and fellowships provided at the IAEA’s Seibersdorf Laboratories. The IAEA also supported the establishment of a national mutation breeding programme aimed at developing drought-resistant cowpea strains, helping to combat food insecurity, which affects one in five children under five in Eswatini.

Combating Pests with Sustainable Solutions

Invasive pests, such as the false codling moth, have a significant impact on Eswatini’s agriculture, especially its citrus exports. The IAEA, in collaboration with the FAO, has introduced the Sterile Insect Technique (SIT) as an environmentally friendly method to manage the pest population. This integrated pest management solution reduces the reliance on chemical pesticides, offering a sustainable approach to protecting Eswatini’s crops.

Through TC support, IAEA experts have worked with Eswatini to launch a monitoring and surveillance network for false codling moths. The ongoing collaboration aims to design a national pest management program that will build on these successes, focusing on effective strategies for pest suppression and enhanced agricultural production.

Future Prospects: A Holistic Approach to Development

Looking ahead, the IAEA’s continued support to Eswatini aligns with the Kingdom’s national development priorities, including improving healthcare infrastructure, enhancing resilience to climate change, strengthening agricultural systems, and ensuring safe and effective use of nuclear technologies. Eswatini’s second CPF is designed to build on past achievements and support the country’s future growth through practical, sustainable solutions in health, agriculture, and safety.

Through the IAEA’s guidance, Eswatini is poised to make further progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring a healthier, more secure, and prosperous future for its people. With a focus on collaboration and innovation, the Kingdom is setting a blueprint for leveraging nuclear science and technology to tackle some of its most pressing challenges and ensure long-term development.