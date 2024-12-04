Left Menu

PURE EV's Expansive Roadmap: 250 New Dealerships & Global Ventures

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer PURE EV plans to establish 250 dealerships across India within 30 months and expand its global presence. The initiative targets growing demand for electric scooters and motorcycles, with exports planned to the Middle East and Africa. Advanced technologies support the expansion with a focus on safety and efficiency.

Updated: 04-12-2024 18:14 IST
  • India

Electric two-wheeler producer PURE EV has unveiled its ambitious strategy to open 250 new dealerships across India within the next 30 months. This expansion aims to bolster its domestic footprint and introduce its products to international markets beyond its current reach in Nepal and Bhutan.

The company is responding to a surge in demand for electric scooters and motorcycles, including significant B2B contracts and the intention to become a household name. PURE EV will begin exporting to the Middle East and Africa by March of the coming year, marking a major milestone in its global expansion.

With 70% of the local market dominated by motorcycles, PURE EV has launched two new models designed for enhanced range and efficiency using its X-Platform technology. The firm has also integrated Nano PCM materials in battery systems to improve safety and plans to incorporate AI for predictive vehicle maintenance and customer support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

