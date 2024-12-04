ISRO Reschedules Proba-3 Launch Due to Anomaly

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the rescheduling of the launch of the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 satellite, initially set for Wednesday, due to an anomaly detected minutes before liftoff. The satellite will now be launched on December 5, following ESA's request.

The anomaly was found in the redundant propulsion system of the Coronagraph spacecraft. ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher confirmed that scientists are examining the issue, and the mission control team in Belgium is considering a software solution to allow the December 5 launch.

Proba-3, a pioneering project, consists of two satellites designed to fly in precise formation to study the Sun's corona. The mission marks ISRO's continued efforts in solar research following the successful launch of Aditya-L1 in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)