ISRO Reschedules Proba-3 Launch Due to Anomaly

ISRO postponed the launch of ESA's Proba-3 satellite to December 5 after detecting an anomaly in the redundant propulsion system minutes before launch. This technology demonstration mission involves two satellites, Coronagraph and Occulter, intended to study the Sun's corona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the rescheduling of the launch of the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 satellite, initially set for Wednesday, due to an anomaly detected minutes before liftoff. The satellite will now be launched on December 5, following ESA's request.

The anomaly was found in the redundant propulsion system of the Coronagraph spacecraft. ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher confirmed that scientists are examining the issue, and the mission control team in Belgium is considering a software solution to allow the December 5 launch.

Proba-3, a pioneering project, consists of two satellites designed to fly in precise formation to study the Sun's corona. The mission marks ISRO's continued efforts in solar research following the successful launch of Aditya-L1 in 2023.

