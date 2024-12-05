Left Menu

Jared Isaacman: Billionaire Astronaut to Lead NASA's Space Ambitions

Jared Isaacman, a billionaire and private astronaut, has been chosen by President-elect Donald Trump to head NASA. Known for his space missions with SpaceX, Isaacman will lead the agency with a focus on commercial partnerships and expanding U.S. space exploration under the Artemis program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 01:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 01:53 IST
Jared Isaacman: Billionaire Astronaut to Lead NASA's Space Ambitions

In a decisive move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has named Jared Isaacman as his choice to lead NASA, an agency crucial to American space exploration efforts. Isaacman, a billionaire private astronaut with strong ties to Elon Musk's SpaceX, has flown to space twice and worked closely with Musk in the emerging sector of private space missions.

With Senate confirmation, Isaacman will oversee NASA's approximately $25 billion budget, focusing on returning humans to the moon as part of the Artemis program. This initiative is heavily reliant on SpaceX's Starship and highlights the growing integration of commercial companies in U.S. space missions, a strategy championed during Trump's first term.

Isaacman's appointment underscores a shift towards utilizing private enterprise for space access, challenging NASA's traditional models. His leadership will also span NASA's aeronautics and space science sectors, which have faced significant challenges and budget constraints. As an industry outsider, Isaacman's selection marks a notable departure from the political figures typically leading the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024