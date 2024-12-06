Bengal means business, new IT capital of India: TMC's Sagarika Ghose

West Bengal means business, Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose said on Friday, asserting that the state is emerging as the country's ''new IT capital''.

In a series of posts on X on the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit to be held in February next year, Ghose said the state has 1.45 lakh active companies, the fourth-highest in the country.

''In Bengal we mean Business. The flagship Bengal Global Business Summit ( BGBS) 2025 kicks off in February 2025... Bengal is 'number one' in Ease Of Doing Business according to SKOCH report 2021,'' the Rajya Sabha MP said.

''Of the nine major cement companies, all operate in Bengal. Bengal is known as the 'cement hub' of India,'' she said.

''Bengal is emerging as India's new IT capital. WIPRO, Cognizant, Infosys and others all operate in Bengal and Bengal's Silicon Valley Tech Hub has been established across 200 acres in Rajerhat New Town,'' Ghose said.

According to data from the West Bengal government, there are over 1,000 software companies that employ around 2.6 lakh people.

''Bengal's handloom industry is on an upward trajectory, employing 5.4 lakh workers, the second highest in India... Today major companies such as ITC, Shree Cements, Berger Paints, Ambuja Neotia Group, Titagarh Rail systems are operating successfully in Bengal,'' the MP said.

''Bengal has 1.45 lakh active companies, the fourth highest in the country. Bengal Means Business,'' Ghose added.

The next edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit is scheduled for February 5 and 6, 2025.

