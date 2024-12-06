Nissan Motor sets up National Training Centre at TN plant

Left Menu

By investing in the development of our dealership teams, we aim to provide unmatched service quality and customer experience, said Nissan India Operations President Frank Torres, who inaugurated the facility.This training facility will support our ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience and satisfaction.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Automaker Nissan Motor inaugurated its first state-of-the-art National Training Centre, Nissan Academy, at its factory in Tamil Nadu to enhance the skills of its sales and service personnel across the country, said a top official on Friday. The facility, located at the Renault Nissan Automotive India plant in Oragadam near Chennai, spans 10,500 sq ft. and is designed to provide education and training in sales, technical maintenance, and body shop services for Nissan Motor India's dealership teams.

According to a company statement, the academy can train over 1,000 technicians annually. It is part of Nissan's broader commitment to expanding its dealership network and ensuring the highest standards of service across India, the statement added. ''The opening of the Nissan Academy in Chennai is a significant step in our commitment to delivering innovation and excellence in customer service for Indian customers. By investing in the development of our dealership teams, we aim to provide unmatched service quality and customer experience,'' said Nissan India Operations President Frank Torres, who inaugurated the facility.

''This training facility will support our ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience and satisfaction. Nissan remains committed to its India operations, dealers, partners, and customers. We are on track with the plans announced earlier this year during the launches of the Nissan X-TRAIL and the new Nissan Magnite,'' said Torres, who is also the Divisional Vice-President of AMIEO Regional Business Transformation.

The Nissan Academy includes an advanced mechanical workshop for hands-on training in vehicle repair, diagnostics, and aggregate overhauling.

It also features a state-of-the-art body shop equipped with modern tools and resources to support comprehensive training programs, the company said.

