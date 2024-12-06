Left Menu

India offers safer environment for women compared to other nations: Devani

06-12-2024
India offers safer environment for women compared to other nations: Devani
Vasudev Devnani Image Credit: Twitter(@VasudevDevnani)
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Friday said that India offers a safer and more protective environment for women compared to other countries, citing various government schemes aimed at empowering women.

Devnani, who recently returned from attending the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) conference in Sydney, highlighted that the efforts of the central and Rajasthan government were appreciated during the event.

The conference, attended by delegates from 53 nations, focused on sharing best practices and fostering discussions to strengthen parliamentary democracy. It was followed by a study tour to Indonesia, Singapore and Japan. Devnani said that during the discussion on gender based violence, he noted that the environment for women was more safer and protective in India and Rajasthan as compared to other nations.

''In my experience, the environment for women is safer in India and Rajasthan than in other countries. The condition of women is far better than other nations, particularly in the context of equality,'' he told PTI.

''No other nation has such schemes and programmes like India. I highlighted schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, PM Matri Matru Vandan Yojna in detail which received appreciation from the delegates,'' he said.

He said that the rights given to women in India are not there in many countries.

The speaker said that other discussions included integration of Artificial Intelligence in parliamentary institutions for making the functioning more advanced.

''We are already working for the transformation in Rajasthan and the assembly is going to be paperless,'' he said As far as artificial intelligence (AI) is concerned, there are many challenges associated with it like data security among others and therefore AI integration should be done carefully and for areas like data analysis and research, he added.

Appreciating Indonesia for conserving Hindu temples and religious practices, Japan for technological advancements and Singapore for tourism initiatives, Devnani said that there is a lot to learn from these countries in these sectors.

''Singapore has exceptionally done well in integrating technology to boost tourism and giving tourists unmatched experiences. We need to learn best practices from Singapore to enhance the tourism sector in Rajasthan,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

