Third Annual Digital Engineering Awards Honor The Pioneers Transforming Engineering and Technology

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India & Dallas, Texas, United States – Business Wire India • The 3rd edition of the marquee awards presented in association with ISG, L&T Technology Services, and CNBC-TV18 • Over 230 nominations from leading global organizations and teams across breakthrough technologies, including AI and Gen AI The third annual Digital Engineering Awards brought together over 100 global engineering leaders and standout individual contributors to celebrate excellence in digital engineering. During the awards gala in Dallas, Texas, co-hosted by ISG, L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and CNBC-TV18, 35 leading organizations and 14 individuals from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific were recognized for their groundbreaking innovations. Their contributions are redefining technology, sustainability, and the future of engineering across the key segments of Mobility, Sustainability, and Tech.

The Digital Engineering Awards, are "a testament to the transformative potential of digital engineering," the event hosts said. This year's nominations soared to over 230, reflecting the growing prominence of digital engineering across industries. Submissions hailed from innovators driving change in vital sectors, including automotive, industrial products, manufacturing, energy, aerospace, medtech, and telecommunications. A special focus was on AI and Gen AI, with two new categories recognizing initiatives that are shaping the emerging landscape.

The winners were awarded across two segments — 'Engineering the Change' and 'Engineer at Heart' — honoring extraordinary achievements at both the enterprise and individual level. Winners emerged from eleven distinct award categories that highlighted excellence in areas such as sustainability, digital products, and the application of emerging technologies.

Submissions were rigorously evaluated by a panel of global experts, comprising Prof. Jim Austin, Wharton Business School and Brown University; Prof. (Dr.) Marcos Kauffman, Coventry University, Neelu Sethi, Brinks Inc.; Vanessa Eriksson, GiTN (Girls in Tech Nordics); and Steve Hall, Prashant Kelker, and Gaurav Gupta of ISG. The judging criteria spanned innovation, delivery precision, tangible business impact, and sustainable value creation.

Michael P. Connors, Chairman and CEO of ISG, remarked, "Digital engineering continues to redefine nearly every facet of modern life — from clean energy to healthcare innovations and more. This year's Digital Engineering Awards spotlight the remarkable engineering advancements that are driving progress globally. This year saw a significant jump in nominations, a testament both to how digital engineering increasingly anchors global industries and infrastructures and to the power of this one-of-a-kind recognition program.'' S. Shivakumar, CEO of News18 Studios shared, "We are proud to partner in a platform that celebrates the exceptional talent shaping the future of digital engineering. These stories of innovation inspire industries to push boundaries and deliver impactful solutions. The partnership reflects our dedication to offering our audience insights into groundbreaking developments and celebrating the innovators driving industry transformation.'' "This year's entries showcased unparalleled innovation and a growing diversity within the engineering community. It is particularly uplifting to see more women designing, innovating and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to solve today's challenges and shape a better tomorrow. We remain steadfast in recognizing and celebrating the extraordinary organizations and the individual engineers at their core, who are tirelessly shaping a brighter future through Purposeful. Agile. Innovation,'' added Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director of L&T Technology Services.

Standout winners included companies from North America continuing to lead innovation, as evidenced by the over 150 submissions from the region. Europe and Asia-Pacific also demonstrated notable momentum in leveraging digital engineering for unmatched efficiencies, business sustainability, and operational excellence.

Engineering The Change (Teams Awards) 1. Digital Transformation of the Year: Champion: Union Pacific Railroad (Technology Innovation that Dramatically Improves Safety and Reputation) Challenger: Dow (Pioneering Digital Innovation in Paints and Coatings with DOWTM Paint Vision) Nestlé India Limited (Factory of the Future: Connected, Intelligent, and Automated) Commendable: Tenneco (Accelerating Suspension Development Through Neural Networks) Sundaram Clayton Ltd. (Revolutionizing Manufacturing with Digital Engineering: SCL's Private 5G Network Initiative) 2. Top Sustainability Initiative: Champion: AT&T (Building Resilient Communities Through the Climate Resilient Communities Initiative) Challenger: Telangana Police, India (Monitor Ganesh Pandals and to Track Immersion Process Using GIS) Vanderlande (A Gamechanger in Intralogistics Service Support: From Virgin to Remanufactured Spare Parts) Commendable: Chennai Smart City Limited (Promoting Eco-Friendly Transportation with Digital Technologies) Santos (Santos Electrification Convert) Weatherford (Weatherford Emissions Manager: Driving Sustainable Emissions Management in Oil & Gas) 3. Digital Engineering Project/Program of the Year: Champion: Collins Aerospace, An RTX Business (Digital Product Life Cycle - Digital Engineering) Challenger: Chevron (Robotic Tank Cleaning & Inspection: A Digital Approach for Deployment and Adoption) Eaton (A Digital "Easy Button'' for Universal Distributed Energy Resources (DER) Grid Code Compliance) Commendable: Delek US (Eye in the Sky: AI-Based Autonomous Drone Program) Henkel (Next-gen Manufacturing) Nokia (Bell Labs) (Autonomous Inventory Monitoring Service (AIMS) with Smart Drone Technology) 4. Engineering Product of the Year: Champion: Honeywell (Connecter Power – Commercial Smart Outlet Management) Challenger: Marelli (Passenger Display with Privacy) Next Big Innovation Labs Pvt Ltd (Trivima Bioprinters: Revolutionizing Bioprinting for Healthcare) Commendable: Eaton (Brightlayer Edge Platforms – Driving Eaton's Digital Transformation) EdgeQ (EdgeQ BaseStation-on-a-Chip) MediaKind (MK.IO Video Platform: Engineered to Set a New Benchmark in Video Streaming) 5. Excellence in Value Realization: Champion: Sky (Universal Software Defined Planning [uSDP]) Challenger: Goodyear (Software-defined Tire Solutions for Next-gen Vehicles) OPW Propane Energy Solutions (a Dover Company) ("Rego Connect - Prestolink'' Digital Platform) Commendable: Rockwell Automation (Simplified Operating Model [SOM]) Siemens Healthineers (Maximizing Value Through Remote Services Innovation in Healthcare) T-Mobile (Wholesale Account Onboarding Transformation) 6. AI Impact of the Year: Champion: SymphonyAI (AI-Powered Revolution: SymphonyAI IRIS Foundry's Impact on Industrial Operation) Challenger: Dell (Revolutionizing AI Adoption and Innovation with Dell Technologies AI Factory) Philips (Revolutionizing chest Exams Through AI-based Personalized X-ray Imaging) Commendable: Aspen Technology (AspenTech Strategic Planning for Sustainability PathwaysTM) CNH (Industrial AI-based Robotic Machine for Agriculture Use Case) Prayagraj Smart City Limited (Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) During Kumbh Mela 2019 to Facilitate Crowd Management) Engineer At Heart (Individual Awards) 1. The Distinguished Digital Engineering Leader: Amy Wheelus, Gigapower Asha Poulose Johnson, GE Healthcare Kazuhiko Maruyama, Honda 2. The Digital Engineer of the Year: Andy Vitale, Caterpillar Evan Ren, Dow Jyothi Gangadharan, Patient Point 3. The Woman Engineer of the Year: Anita Routray, Uber Jaya Jagadish, AMD India Private Limited Kate Montgomery, Condé Nast 4. The Innovator of the Year: Carlos Yengle, Chevron Gaurav Saxena, ITL - Sonalika 5. AI Innovator of the Year: Deven Panchal, AT&T Shiv Udkar, AMD Inc.

Vaibhav Lodhi, CNH About the Digital Engineering Awards The Digital Engineering Awards bring together industry leaders to recognize outstanding achievements in the R&D domain, and to help global organizations give shape to their transformative ideas. The Awards are produced by L&T Technology Services in association with ISG, with CNBC-TV18 as a media partner.

About ISG ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Network 18 Network18 Media & Investments Limited (Network18 Group) is one of India's most diversified media and entertainment (M&E) conglomerates, with interests across television, digital content, filmed entertainment, e-commerce, print and allied businesses.TV18 Broadcast Limited, a subsidiary of Network18, manages its primary business of broadcasting. It runs the largest news network in India, spanning across business, general news, and regional news. Marquee brands such as CNBC-TV18, News18 India, and CNN News18 are part of this news bouquet. For more information, visit: https://www.nw18.com/corporate.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in engineering and technology services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes.

Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility, Sustainability, and Tech segments. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,700 employees across 22 global design centers, 30 global sales offices, and 108 innovation labs, as of September 30, 2024.

For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.LTTS.com.

