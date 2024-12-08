U.S. Boosts Aid: New $988 Million Arms Package for Ukraine

The United States is poised to deliver a fresh $988 million arms package to Ukraine, aimed at strengthening its defense against ongoing Russian aggression. Documents revealed to Reuters indicate the initiative's scale almost halves the remaining funds from the $2.21 billion Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative available to the Biden administration.

The earmarked funds will be allocated for purchasing ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) produced by Lockheed Martin, alongside drones. The official announcement of this substantial package is anticipated during the Reagan National Defense Forum in California, a significant event for military industry leaders and policymakers.

Known for employing the Presidential Drawdown Authority, President Joe Biden can transfer excess U.S. military resources in emergencies without congressional input. This initiative stands apart, focusing on funding new weapons acquisitions from the defense industry, with approximately $6 billion still accessible through presidential authority for upcoming aid packages.

