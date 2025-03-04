Left Menu

Lockheed Martin's New CMMT Missile: Affordable Defense Redefined

Lockheed Martin is set to introduce an affordable cruise missile, the CMMT, to enhance U.S. defense capabilities in the Pacific. With a price of $150,000 and a range of over 500 miles, this missile addresses the demand for cost-effective armaments amid rising global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 00:05 IST
Lockheed Martin's New CMMT Missile: Affordable Defense Redefined
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Lockheed Martin is preparing to launch a new milestone in defense technology, unveiling an affordable cruise missile, the Common Multi-Mission Truck (CMMT), on Monday. Priced at approximately $150,000 and boasting a range exceeding 500 miles, this innovation is aimed at countering Chinese ambitions in the Pacific arena.

The CMMT missile is part of an emerging strategy dubbed 'affordable mass,' focusing on the availability of budget-friendly armaments. Lockheed Martin seeks to bridge the gap between low-cost glide weapons and more costly cruise missiles. If sanctioned by the Pentagon, the company plans to produce 2,500 units annually, once production kicks off.

This subsonic, long-range missile is modular, offering various mission-specific versions, including maritime strike and aircraft-launch options. The move reflects broader U.S. efforts to build an extensive and easily manufactured anti-ship arsenal, addressing the strategic demands prompted by geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025