Lockheed Martin's New CMMT Missile: Affordable Defense Redefined

Lockheed Martin is preparing to launch a new milestone in defense technology, unveiling an affordable cruise missile, the Common Multi-Mission Truck (CMMT), on Monday. Priced at approximately $150,000 and boasting a range exceeding 500 miles, this innovation is aimed at countering Chinese ambitions in the Pacific arena.

The CMMT missile is part of an emerging strategy dubbed 'affordable mass,' focusing on the availability of budget-friendly armaments. Lockheed Martin seeks to bridge the gap between low-cost glide weapons and more costly cruise missiles. If sanctioned by the Pentagon, the company plans to produce 2,500 units annually, once production kicks off.

This subsonic, long-range missile is modular, offering various mission-specific versions, including maritime strike and aircraft-launch options. The move reflects broader U.S. efforts to build an extensive and easily manufactured anti-ship arsenal, addressing the strategic demands prompted by geopolitical shifts.

