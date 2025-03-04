Lockheed Martin's New CMMT Missile: Affordable Defense Redefined
Lockheed Martin is set to introduce an affordable cruise missile, the CMMT, to enhance U.S. defense capabilities in the Pacific. With a price of $150,000 and a range of over 500 miles, this missile addresses the demand for cost-effective armaments amid rising global tensions.
- Country:
- United States
Lockheed Martin is preparing to launch a new milestone in defense technology, unveiling an affordable cruise missile, the Common Multi-Mission Truck (CMMT), on Monday. Priced at approximately $150,000 and boasting a range exceeding 500 miles, this innovation is aimed at countering Chinese ambitions in the Pacific arena.
The CMMT missile is part of an emerging strategy dubbed 'affordable mass,' focusing on the availability of budget-friendly armaments. Lockheed Martin seeks to bridge the gap between low-cost glide weapons and more costly cruise missiles. If sanctioned by the Pentagon, the company plans to produce 2,500 units annually, once production kicks off.
This subsonic, long-range missile is modular, offering various mission-specific versions, including maritime strike and aircraft-launch options. The move reflects broader U.S. efforts to build an extensive and easily manufactured anti-ship arsenal, addressing the strategic demands prompted by geopolitical shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
