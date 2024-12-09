Airtel's AI Solution Curbs Rampant Spam Calls and SMS
Bharti Airtel's AI-powered network has effectively flagged 8 billion spam calls and 0.8 billion spam SMSes within 2.5 months. Leveraging advanced algorithms, the solution identifies about 1 million spammers daily, while Delhi receives the highest number of them. A significant drop in people answering spam has been observed.
In a significant technological stride, leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced the successful identification and flagging of 8 billion spam calls and 0.8 billion spam SMSes in just 2.5 months, thanks to its AI-enabled spam-fighting solution.
With the deployment of advanced algorithms, Airtel's network has pinpointed nearly 1 million spammers daily, revealing that up to 6% of calls and 2% of SMSes are spam-related. Notably, Delhi emerged as both the major source and target for these unsolicited communications.
Airtel detailed that the age demographic receiving the most spam includes individuals aged 36-60, while recipients of these annoyances are largely male. High peaks in spam activity have been observed between noon and 3 pm, with weekends offering brief respite from this electronic nuisance.
