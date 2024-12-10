Left Menu

Phenom's IAMPHENOM India to Redefine HR with AI Innovation

Phenom, a prominent AI company, is expanding in India with its IAMPHENOM India event on December 13, 2024. Over 500 HR leaders will convene to explore the impact of AI on talent acquisition, management, and future workplaces. The event promises innovation in AI-powered HR solutions.

Phenom, a leading global AI firm, is set to expand its footprint in India with its upcoming IAMPHENOM India event, to be held on December 13, 2024, at the Trident Hotel in Hyderabad's HITEC City. This pivotal gathering will involve over 500 senior HR leaders to delve into the transformative role of intelligence, automation, and experience in talent acquisition and management, shaping the future of work in India.

India stands as a strategic growth hub for Phenom, offering a vibrant market where digital transformation is rapidly embraced by enterprises. As industries such as banking, insurance, and technology shift their focus towards innovative HR solutions, Phenom leverages AI and automation to empower Indian businesses in scaling talent acquisition, optimizing management, and enhancing employee retention, thereby driving significant business outcomes.

Highlighting India's potential, Hari Bayireddi, President and Co-Founder of Phenom, emphasized the importance of seamless hiring, retention solutions, and upskilling. With a strong presence in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Vizag, Phenom aims to double its workforce while serving over 1,100 enterprise customers in the next two years. The forthcoming IAMPHENOM INDIA promises to be more than an event; it's a transformative platform to redefine HR through intelligence, automation, and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

