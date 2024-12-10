Revolutionizing Payments: FNP and Comviva Partnership Sets New Standards

FNP, a leading Indian gifting platform, is revolutionizing its payment systems in partnership with Comviva. This significant development promises faster, more secure transactions, enhancing customer satisfaction through the cutting-edge mobiquity® ONE platform.

The strategic integration aims to minimize payment failures and broaden methods, including UPI, wallets, net banking, and cards. By improving the checkout process, FNP ensures a frictionless experience for its millions of users.

With AI-Driven Smart Routing, the platform not only reduces transaction failures but also enhances operational efficiency. Both FNP and Comviva are committed to setting new standards in digital payments, emphasizing robust security and customer-centric innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)