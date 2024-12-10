Google Considers Investment in Himachal Pradesh for AI-Driven Public Services

In a strategic move to leverage cutting-edge technology for public good, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has reached out to Google, urging the tech behemoth to invest in Himachal Pradesh.

As part of the proposed collaboration, Google and the state aim to launch a 'People Empowerment Platform' through the Labour and Employment Department. This initiative is set to connect citizens with skilled service providers, generating employment while ensuring convenience.

Discussions with Google India Head Ashish Wattal emphasized integrating AI into public services, particularly in agriculture, health, education, and grievance redressal. The state's helpline is also set for an AI upgrade to enhance service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)