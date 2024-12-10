Left Menu

Super Micro CEO Charles Liang Confident Amid Nasdaq Deadline

Super Micro Computer CEO Charles Liang expressed confidence that the company will maintain its Nasdaq listing by filing delayed financial reports by the February deadline. Despite a past auditing scandal affecting stock price, Super Micro remains a key player in AI infrastructure with ongoing collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:27 IST
Super Micro Computer Chief Executive Charles Liang expressed confidence on Tuesday during the Reuters NEXT conference that the technology firm's stock will avoid delisting from the Nasdaq.

Liang assured that Super Micro would submit its overdue financial reports by February, as mandated by a recent Nasdaq letter extending their deadline to February 25. This exception came after a dramatic fall in the firm's stock following an auditing scandal, despite previous booming stock prices fueled by AI infrastructure demand.

In July, auditor Ernst & Young flagged governance and internal control issues in Super Micro, prompting a special committee investigation. Although no substantial evidence supported the auditor's claims, the investigation confirmed certain lapses in executive decisions. Super Micro continues collaborations, notably with Elon Musk's xAI, developing advanced computing technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

