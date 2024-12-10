Super Micro CEO Charles Liang Confident Amid Nasdaq Deadline

Super Micro Computer Chief Executive Charles Liang expressed confidence on Tuesday during the Reuters NEXT conference that the technology firm's stock will avoid delisting from the Nasdaq.

Liang assured that Super Micro would submit its overdue financial reports by February, as mandated by a recent Nasdaq letter extending their deadline to February 25. This exception came after a dramatic fall in the firm's stock following an auditing scandal, despite previous booming stock prices fueled by AI infrastructure demand.

In July, auditor Ernst & Young flagged governance and internal control issues in Super Micro, prompting a special committee investigation. Although no substantial evidence supported the auditor's claims, the investigation confirmed certain lapses in executive decisions. Super Micro continues collaborations, notably with Elon Musk's xAI, developing advanced computing technology.

