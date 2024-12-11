Left Menu

GM Shifts Focus: Autonomous Driving Innovations for Personal Vehicles

General Motors is realigning its strategy towards developing autonomous driving for personal vehicles. The company will consolidate its teams to enhance assisted driving, ceasing investments in Cruise’s robotaxi project. Shifting focus is expected to decrease spending by over $1 billion annually, with completion anticipated in early 2025.

Updated: 11-12-2024 04:35 IST
GM Shifts Focus: Autonomous Driving Innovations for Personal Vehicles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

General Motors announced a strategic shift in its autonomous driving endeavors, emphasizing advancements for personal vehicles.

The company plans to integrate the capabilities of Cruise LLC and its technical teams to propel autonomous and assisted driving technologies forward, focusing exclusively on individual consumer needs.

This move includes halting investments in the robotaxi initiative, increasing GM's ownership stake in Cruise, and restructuring to cut annual expenditures by over $1 billion by the first half of 2025.



