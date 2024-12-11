GM Shifts Focus: Autonomous Driving Innovations for Personal Vehicles

General Motors announced a strategic shift in its autonomous driving endeavors, emphasizing advancements for personal vehicles.

The company plans to integrate the capabilities of Cruise LLC and its technical teams to propel autonomous and assisted driving technologies forward, focusing exclusively on individual consumer needs.

This move includes halting investments in the robotaxi initiative, increasing GM's ownership stake in Cruise, and restructuring to cut annual expenditures by over $1 billion by the first half of 2025.

