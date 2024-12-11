Revolutionizing Mobile Filmmaking: Meet the iSteady M7

Leading industry brand Hohem has unveiled the transformative iSteady M7 AI Tracking Smartphone Gimbal, a device poised to change the landscape of mobile filmmaking. The gimbal offers superior AI tracking features, including a detachable touchscreen remote, which enhances its usability across different mobile applications.

The iSteady M7 eliminates the need for app downloads or Bluetooth connections, allowing users to track subjects with pinpoint accuracy through its on-device AI tracker. This convenient function aligns with any smartphone or app, offering an advantage for creatives seeking precision in capturing tracking shots or staying centered in live streams or sports events.

Adding to its versatility, the iSteady M7 includes a 193mm extension pole and integrated lighting options to support creative endeavors. Priced at $299, Hohem's latest product is available online and through various retailers, providing a robust option for filming amateurs and professionals alike.

