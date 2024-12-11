Left Menu

Revolutionizing Mobile Filmmaking: Meet the iSteady M7

Hohem launches the iSteady M7 AI Tracking Smartphone Gimbal, promising to revolutionize mobile filmmaking. Equipped with an advanced AI tracker, detachable touchscreen remote, and built-in extension pole, it offers seamless subject tracking and versatile creative possibilities, ideal for various applications without app dependency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-12-2024 10:57 IST
Leading industry brand Hohem has unveiled the transformative iSteady M7 AI Tracking Smartphone Gimbal, a device poised to change the landscape of mobile filmmaking. The gimbal offers superior AI tracking features, including a detachable touchscreen remote, which enhances its usability across different mobile applications.

The iSteady M7 eliminates the need for app downloads or Bluetooth connections, allowing users to track subjects with pinpoint accuracy through its on-device AI tracker. This convenient function aligns with any smartphone or app, offering an advantage for creatives seeking precision in capturing tracking shots or staying centered in live streams or sports events.

Adding to its versatility, the iSteady M7 includes a 193mm extension pole and integrated lighting options to support creative endeavors. Priced at $299, Hohem's latest product is available online and through various retailers, providing a robust option for filming amateurs and professionals alike.

