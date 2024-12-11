PM-WANI and BharatNet Drive Digital India Vision: Over 18 Lakh Users Benefit from Public Wi-Fi by December 2024

The Prime Minister's Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) framework is making significant strides in enhancing internet accessibility across India, with over 18.19 lakh unique users and 58.55 petabytes (PB) of data consumed as of December 5, 2024. The initiative is pivotal in advancing the "Digital India" vision by establishing public Wi-Fi hotspots and promoting equitable internet access.

PM-WANI Framework: Boosting Public Wi-Fi Access

Under the PM-WANI framework, Public Data Offices (PDOs) set up and operate WANI-compliant Wi-Fi hotspots in partnership with Public Data Office Aggregators (PDOAs). These PDOs leverage a techno-commercial model to deliver internet services to subscribers, contributing to affordable and accessible connectivity.

To create widespread awareness about PM-WANI, the Department of Telecommunications has conducted:

516 workshops and seminars

298 press briefs

172 advertisements These efforts have helped raise awareness and encourage adoption of the scheme nationwide.

Expanding Rural Connectivity: Amended BharatNet Program (ABP)

Complementing the PM-WANI initiative, the Union Cabinet approved the Amended BharatNet Program (ABP) on August 4, 2023. The program, funded by Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), aims to:

Provide optical fiber connectivity to 2.64 lakh Gram Panchayats (GPs) .

. Extend connectivity to approximately 3.8 lakh non-GP villages on a demand basis.

on a demand basis. Offer Internet Leased Line (ILL) bandwidth across 7,269 Blocks .

. Ensure a minimum download speed of 25 Mbps for Fiber to the Home (FTTH) subscribers .

. Deliver 1.5 crore home fiber connections to rural households, institutions, and enterprises over five years.

The BharatNet initiative also emphasizes bridging the urban-rural digital divide, providing critical connectivity for education, healthcare, and e-governance in underserved regions.

Progress Toward a Digital India

Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, highlighted these developments in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. The Minister underscored the transformative impact of PM-WANI and BharatNet in driving economic growth, fostering digital inclusion, and empowering rural communities.

The government’s robust push for public Wi-Fi hotspots and rural optical fiber connectivity is pivotal in achieving the goal of universal internet access. The PM-WANI and BharatNet initiatives are expected to accelerate India’s journey toward becoming a fully digitally connected nation, benefiting millions of citizens and enterprises.

Looking Ahead

As PM-WANI and BharatNet initiatives gain momentum, the government continues to emphasize innovative approaches to ensure internet access for all, aligning with its vision of a truly "Digital India" where no one is left behind.