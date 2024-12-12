Left Menu

Logility's Strategic Sale Exploration: AI-Powered Future on the Horizon

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, a $400 million market value company known for its AI-powered inventory management software, is considering a sale. Partnering with investment bank Lazard, it seeks takeover interest from tech buyers. Shares spiked 11% amid strategic explorations, signifying strong market reactions and investor interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 02:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 02:20 IST
Logility Supply Chain Solutions, recognized for its advanced AI-driven software optimizing inventory and supply chains for major corporations, is reportedly exploring a sale. The Atlanta-based company, which boasts a market valuation of approximately $400 million, is engaging with Lazard, an esteemed investment bank, to assess acquisition interest from tech-oriented buyers.

The confidential discussions, which remain in preliminary phases, indicate a strategic shift for Logility, following substantial transformation efforts including a corporate rebranding and ticker symbol change on Nasdaq earlier this year. Sources, speaking anonymously, caution that these talks do not guarantee a transaction, highlighting the tentative nature of these explorations.

News of the potential sale has invigorated the market, as evidenced by an 11% surge in Logility's share value, reaching a 52-week peak. The company's clientele spans notable names like Big Lots, Hostess Brands, and Jockey International, underscoring its significant role in global supply chain management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

