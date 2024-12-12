India's Tech Ecosystem Soars: Deloitte Awards Spotlight Dynamic Growth
Deloitte India announced the winners of the 19th Technology Fast 50 India Awards, highlighting the fastest-growing tech companies of 2024. New categories like Sustainability Tech reflect shifting priorities in the tech industry. Notable winners include companies from AI, clean energy, and healthcare sectors.
Deloitte India has revealed the victors of its 19th annual Technology Fast 50 India Awards, showcasing the rapid development of the country's tech sector. This year's awards spotlight several new categories, like Sustainability Tech, reflecting the evolving priorities within the industry.
Delhi NCR led with 16 winners, with Bengaluru and Mumbai following. Notably, participants from smaller cities gained recognition, demonstrating the tech footprint's reach beyond major metro areas. The event highlighted significant trends like increased sustainability innovations and the influence of AI.
In his address, Peeyush Vaish of Deloitte India commended the adaptability and innovation displayed by the winners. Speaking on India's tech journey, he highlighted policies fostering digital inclusivity and rising global recognition, setting new standards for innovation and leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
