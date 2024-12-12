IIT Ropar and KCET Amritsar Inaugurate AWaDH Cyber-Physical Systems Lab to Advance Technical Education and Innovation

In a significant stride towards advancing technical education and fostering innovation, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar’s iHub-AWaDH, in collaboration with Khalsa College of Engineering & Technology (KCET), Amritsar, inaugurated the AWaDH Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Lab under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), spearheaded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The state-of-the-art lab is designed to revolutionize education and research in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS), a multidisciplinary domain that integrates cyber and physical components through IoT, AI, and machine learning technologies.

The inauguration ceremony began with a traditional lamp-lighting ritual, symbolizing innovation and excellence. Dr. Manju Bala, Director of KCET, welcomed the dignitaries, including Chief Guest S. Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, Honorary Secretary of the Khalsa College Charitable Society, and Guest of Honour Dr. Jatinder Kaur Arora, Former Executive Director of the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST).

Other notable attendees included Dr. Radhika Trikha (CEO, IIT Ropar – TIF), Mr. Aatif Jamal (Senior Manager, IIT Ropar), and other prominent faculty and technical staff from both institutions.

In his keynote address, S. Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina emphasized the critical role of technical skills and research in emerging fields like CPS. He highlighted the lab’s potential to equip students and researchers with tools essential for thriving in the Industry 4.0 era.

A Hub of Advanced Technologies

The AWaDH CPS Lab is equipped with cutting-edge resources to facilitate hands-on learning and research:

Voltera V-One Circuit Prototyping Machines for rapid hardware development.

IoT tools such as Gateway, BLE Development Kit, and BLE Node.

Low Power Camera Modules for energy-efficient imaging applications.

Environmental monitoring systems like Air Sense and Weather Pro.

AI & ML Workstations, courtesy of Terafac Technologies Pvt Ltd.

A range of sensors tailored for environmental studies and IoT applications.

This facility also incorporates plug-and-play IoT kits developed by IIT Ropar, available 24/7 for experimentation and prototyping.

Vision and Goals

Dr. Radhika Trikha, CEO of iHub-AWaDH, launched a video presentation outlining the lab’s vision. The CPS Lab aims to be a hub for:

Education and research through hands-on experimentation.

Skill development initiatives, such as ‘train the trainers’ and student-focused modules.

Collaboration between academia, industry, and startups to address real-world CPS challenges.

Integrated Curriculum and Regional Development

The CPS Lab will integrate its advanced resources into the KCET curriculum, providing students with a blend of theoretical and practical insights into CPS and IoT technologies. This initiative is expected to foster a culture of technical excellence and innovation in the Amritsar region, empowering graduates, researchers, and startups to excel in emerging technology sectors.

Guided Tour and Future Collaboration

Following the inauguration, Desh Raj Dhiman, Project Manager of IIT Ropar, led a guided tour of the facility, showcasing its sophisticated equipment and capabilities. Faculty members, students, and industry representatives were given a firsthand experience of the lab’s resources.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, symbolizing the start of a collaborative journey between KCET, IIT Ropar’s iHub-AWaDH, and various stakeholders. This CPS Lab is poised to transform technical education in the region and prepare the next generation of innovators for the challenges of the digital age.