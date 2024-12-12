DoT’s Sanchar Saathi Portal Empowers Citizens to Combat Telecom Fraud and Unsolicited Communications

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has launched the Sanchar Saathi portal, a comprehensive platform designed to empower citizens by addressing fraudulent communications and Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC). A key feature of the portal is the Chakshu facility, which allows users to report suspected fraud and UCC.

Through the portal, the DoT acts against offenders by disconnecting fraudulent mobile connections, blocking malicious mobile handsets, curbing bulk SMS senders, and disengaging fraudulent WhatsApp accounts. Reports of UCC are forwarded to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) for action under the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer’s Preference Regulations (TCCCPR-2018) established by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Measures to Curb Fraudulent Communications and Spoofed Calls

In collaboration with TSPs, the DoT has developed a Prevention of Spoofed Incoming International System, which identifies and blocks international calls disguised as domestic calls. These spoofed calls have been linked to cybercrime cases such as fake digital arrests, FedEx scams, and impersonation of government and law enforcement officials.

TRAI has implemented several additional measures to combat UCC, including:

Allowing telecom subscribers to block all commercial communications or selectively block by preference via mobile apps, SMS to 1909, or calls to 1909.

Blacklisting of registered entities and telemarketers for TCCCPR-2018 violations.

Warnings, usage caps, or disconnections for Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs) in case of repeated violations.

Mandates to disconnect telecom resources of unregistered senders and blacklist them.

Imposing Financial Disincentives (FDs) on Access Providers failing to curb UCC effectively.

Impact of the Sanchar Saathi Portal

The reports submitted by citizens via the Chakshu facility have led to significant action, including:

Disconnection of fraudulent mobile connections.

Blocking of compromised mobile handsets.

Disengagement of fraudulent WhatsApp accounts.

Blacklisting of principal entities, message headers, and SMS templates.

Promoting Digital Safety

The Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, shared these developments in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing the government’s commitment to combating telecom fraud. The Sanchar Saathi portal and associated measures aim to enhance digital safety for citizens by addressing the growing challenges of cybercrime and unsolicited communications.

The initiative aligns with the government’s broader strategy to protect digital infrastructure and provide citizens with robust mechanisms to report and resolve telecom-related issues.