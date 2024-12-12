Left Menu

India Boosts Air Power: Aatmanirbhar Bharat Takes Flight with 12 New Sukhoi Jets

The Defence Ministry signed a Rs 13,500 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to procure 12 Sukhoi jets, featuring 62.6% Indian components, enhancing India's self-reliance in defense. These jets will be manufactured at HAL's Nasik division, strengthening the Indian Air Force's operational capability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:11 IST
The Defence Ministry has taken a significant step by finalizing a Rs 13,500 crore agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to acquire 12 Sukhoi jets for the Indian Air Force.

These Russian-origin jets, now featuring 62.6% domestic content, are manufactured by HAL under an intergovernmental arrangement.

This procurement aligns with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, boosting the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

