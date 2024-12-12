India Boosts Air Power: Aatmanirbhar Bharat Takes Flight with 12 New Sukhoi Jets

The Defence Ministry has taken a significant step by finalizing a Rs 13,500 crore agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to acquire 12 Sukhoi jets for the Indian Air Force.

These Russian-origin jets, now featuring 62.6% domestic content, are manufactured by HAL under an intergovernmental arrangement.

This procurement aligns with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, boosting the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)