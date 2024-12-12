India Boosts Air Power: Aatmanirbhar Bharat Takes Flight with 12 New Sukhoi Jets
The Defence Ministry signed a Rs 13,500 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to procure 12 Sukhoi jets, featuring 62.6% Indian components, enhancing India's self-reliance in defense. These jets will be manufactured at HAL's Nasik division, strengthening the Indian Air Force's operational capability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:11 IST
- Country:
- India
The Defence Ministry has taken a significant step by finalizing a Rs 13,500 crore agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to acquire 12 Sukhoi jets for the Indian Air Force.
These Russian-origin jets, now featuring 62.6% domestic content, are manufactured by HAL under an intergovernmental arrangement.
This procurement aligns with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, boosting the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Appointment: Indian-American Scientist Leads NIH Under Trump
Disruption in Indian Parliament Amid Adani Allegations
Cautious Optimism in Indian Stock Markets Amid Global Challenges
Yashasvi Jaiswal: A Rising Star in Indian Cricket
Time2Justice.ai: Revolutionizing Legal Efficiency for Indian Enterprises