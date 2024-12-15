Left Menu

Cutting-Edge Anti-Drone System Secures Maha Kumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government has deployed an advanced anti-drone system for the Maha Kumbh 2025 to ensure devotee safety. The system intercepted two unauthorized UAVs on its first day of activation. Authorities demand prior police approval for any drone usage in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 15-12-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 00:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has deployed a sophisticated anti-drone system at the Maha Kumbh 2025 to safeguard the millions of devotees anticipated to attend the event. The high-tech system, activated on Friday, has already proven its efficacy by intercepting two unauthorized unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), according to a government statement released on Saturday.

Expert personnel are strategically positioned at a centralized location to monitor and manage drone activity in the vicinity continuously. Their advanced capabilities allow them to disable any suspicious drones mid-flight, if necessary. Notices have been issued to operators of the intercepted drones, emphasizing the importance of adhering to established protocols.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi stated that drone flights in the Mahakumbh Nagar fair area require prior authorization from the police, warning that violations will be met with stringent consequences. Officials estimate that around 45 crore devotees from around the globe will join the Maha Kumbh, highlighting its status as one of the largest religious congregations in the world.

