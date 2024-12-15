Rhode Island Data Breach: Thousands Affected by Cyberattack
A cybercriminal group has hacked into Rhode Island's RIBridges portal, potentially compromising personal and bank information, including Social Security numbers, of residents using government assistance programs. Hackers demand ransom, prompting state officials to take immediate actions, including shutting down the portal to protect residents' data.
An international cybercriminal group is alleged to have hacked into the RIBridges portal, compromising personal data of thousands of Rhode Island residents, the state officials revealed on Saturday. The hackers have demanded a ransom, threatening to release the sensitive information otherwise.
The breach affects those utilizing state government assistance programs, like SNAP and healthcare through HealthSource RI, according to Governor Dan McKee. The attack was confirmed by the state's vendor, Deloitte, leading the governor to take decisive protective measures, including shutting down the online platform.
Residents using the affected services since 2016 could be impacted by this data breach and are being notified with instructions to safeguard their data. The state is investigating the issue and advises using paper applications for new benefit claims until further notice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
