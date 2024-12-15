Left Menu

Rhode Island Data Breach: Thousands Affected by Cyberattack

A cybercriminal group has hacked into Rhode Island's RIBridges portal, potentially compromising personal and bank information, including Social Security numbers, of residents using government assistance programs. Hackers demand ransom, prompting state officials to take immediate actions, including shutting down the portal to protect residents' data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 07:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 07:04 IST
Rhode Island Data Breach: Thousands Affected by Cyberattack

An international cybercriminal group is alleged to have hacked into the RIBridges portal, compromising personal data of thousands of Rhode Island residents, the state officials revealed on Saturday. The hackers have demanded a ransom, threatening to release the sensitive information otherwise.

The breach affects those utilizing state government assistance programs, like SNAP and healthcare through HealthSource RI, according to Governor Dan McKee. The attack was confirmed by the state's vendor, Deloitte, leading the governor to take decisive protective measures, including shutting down the online platform.

Residents using the affected services since 2016 could be impacted by this data breach and are being notified with instructions to safeguard their data. The state is investigating the issue and advises using paper applications for new benefit claims until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024