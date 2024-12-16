Left Menu

Empowering Conversations: Revolutionizing E-Commerce with Searchkiya.com

Searchkiya.com, India's first brand offering a conversational approach to shopping, simplifies the search process with personalized interactions. This offshoot of MOHA Global, provides a seamless experience using real human communication, catering to diverse demographics, and tapping into a vast vendor network for timely fulfillment of tailored requests.

Updated: 16-12-2024 11:39 IST
In a world increasingly captivated by screens and digital trends, Searchkiya.com emerges as a refreshing alternative, ushering in a new era of personalized consumer interaction. Launched by MOHA Global, this unique platform bridges the communication gap in e-commerce, emphasizing genuine human connections over automated assistance.

Searchkiya.com firmly places consumer communication at the forefront of its approach, recognizing the growing disconnect amidst overwhelming digital options. Offering tailored services, it replaces impersonal search bars and AI chat bots with real human interactions, ensuring a more fulfilling shopping experience.

Catering to a broad demographic spectrum, from tech-savvy millennials to less tech-inclined users, Searchkiya.com simplifies the online shopping process. With a vast network of verified vendors across India, the brand promises not only personalization but also timely deliveries for a variety of products and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

