Bajaj Allianz Enhances Data Strategy with Snowflake Collaboration

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company has teamed up with Snowflake AI Data Cloud to strengthen its data platform, according to a company release on Monday.

The initiative is set to create predictive and prescriptive use cases, including price optimization, fraud detection, and policy engine improvements. This collaboration is designed to enhance product targeting and customer experience through insightful data, the release noted.

"Through this partnership, we aim to explore the future potential of AI-powered solutions and foster sustained innovation," said Avinash Naik, Chief Information Officer at Bajaj Allianz. Utilizing advanced technologies, the company aims to leverage near real-time analytics for deeper operational insights, improved customer engagement, and better risk management. Vijayant Rai, Managing Director-India at Snowflake, emphasized data's key role in effective AI strategy, highlighting the benefits of a unified data platform for growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)