Left Menu

Pakistan Telecom Authority Denies VPN Ban Amid Surging Social Media Usage

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority announced that no VPN has been blocked in the country, despite its capability. Amid rising social media usage, the authority seeks to register VPNs to improve monitoring. The telecom sector has seen record revenues, with significant increases in broadband subscribers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:23 IST
Pakistan Telecom Authority Denies VPN Ban Amid Surging Social Media Usage
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) firmly stated that no virtual private networks (VPNs) have been or will be blocked in the country, despite possessing the capability to do so. This assurance was provided by PTA Chairman Hafizur Rehman during the presentation of the regulator's annual report.

Express concerns had circulated regarding the registration and potential blocking of VPNs, with recent government initiatives indicating intentions to enhance monitoring. Although a deadline for VPN registration had been extended, the final date for suspension remains unspecified.

The telecom sector in Pakistan has been experiencing significant growth, with latest data showing a record revenue of Rs 955 billion and a subscriber base reaching 196 million, of which 142.3 million are broadband subscribers. Social media usage has also soared, with platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok leading in popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024