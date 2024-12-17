Pakistan Telecom Authority Denies VPN Ban Amid Surging Social Media Usage
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority announced that no VPN has been blocked in the country, despite its capability. Amid rising social media usage, the authority seeks to register VPNs to improve monitoring. The telecom sector has seen record revenues, with significant increases in broadband subscribers.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) firmly stated that no virtual private networks (VPNs) have been or will be blocked in the country, despite possessing the capability to do so. This assurance was provided by PTA Chairman Hafizur Rehman during the presentation of the regulator's annual report.
Express concerns had circulated regarding the registration and potential blocking of VPNs, with recent government initiatives indicating intentions to enhance monitoring. Although a deadline for VPN registration had been extended, the final date for suspension remains unspecified.
The telecom sector in Pakistan has been experiencing significant growth, with latest data showing a record revenue of Rs 955 billion and a subscriber base reaching 196 million, of which 142.3 million are broadband subscribers. Social media usage has also soared, with platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok leading in popularity.
