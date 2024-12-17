Left Menu

Instagram Rolls Out Scheduled Messages Feature for Enhanced DM Experience

Instagram introduces a scheduled direct messages feature, allowing users to send text-based messages at a predetermined time. Enhancing communication flexibility, this new offering supports scheduling up to 29 days in advance, though visual media must still be sent live. This feature marks Instagram's effort to improve its messaging platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:21 IST
Instagram Rolls Out Scheduled Messages Feature for Enhanced DM Experience
Representative Image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Instagram has launched a new feature, allowing users to schedule direct messages for later delivery, aiming to improve the app's messaging experience. According to The Verge, the feature currently supports only text-based messages, offering increased flexibility in communication by letting users select a specific date and time for sending their messages.

To utilize this scheduling function, users can long-press the "send" button within a chat and set the desired future date and time for the message. While this offers an additional layer of convenience, it is crucial to note that photos, videos, and GIFs still require real-time sending, as confirmed by The Verge.

Instagram's support page provides further insights by indicating that scheduled messages pending delivery are highlighted with a notification in the chat. Users can interact with this notification to amend the message, delete it, or send it immediately by long-pressing it. As The Verge states, the feature allows scheduling messages up to 29 days in advance.

This innovation is part of Instagram's ongoing initiative to enhance its messaging service, which now includes functionalities such as editing messages, drawing on images, and live location sharing, aligning with Snapchat's offerings, as noted by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024