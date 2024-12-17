Instagram Rolls Out Scheduled Messages Feature for Enhanced DM Experience

Instagram has launched a new feature, allowing users to schedule direct messages for later delivery, aiming to improve the app's messaging experience. According to The Verge, the feature currently supports only text-based messages, offering increased flexibility in communication by letting users select a specific date and time for sending their messages.

To utilize this scheduling function, users can long-press the "send" button within a chat and set the desired future date and time for the message. While this offers an additional layer of convenience, it is crucial to note that photos, videos, and GIFs still require real-time sending, as confirmed by The Verge.

Instagram's support page provides further insights by indicating that scheduled messages pending delivery are highlighted with a notification in the chat. Users can interact with this notification to amend the message, delete it, or send it immediately by long-pressing it. As The Verge states, the feature allows scheduling messages up to 29 days in advance.

This innovation is part of Instagram's ongoing initiative to enhance its messaging service, which now includes functionalities such as editing messages, drawing on images, and live location sharing, aligning with Snapchat's offerings, as noted by ANI.

