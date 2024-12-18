Space One's Kairos Mission Halted in Second Launch Attempt

Japan's Space One faced another setback as its Kairos small rocket launch was terminated shortly after liftoff. This termination blocks the company's pursuit to become the first Japanese firm to deliver a satellite to orbit.

The mission was aborted approximately 10 minutes after the rocket launched from Spaceport Kii in western Japan at 11:00 a.m. local time. Space One communicated via email that the mission's success seemed unachievable, prompting the decision to terminate.

This marks the second unsuccessful attempt by Space One, emphasizing the challenges faced by private companies venturing into satellite delivery ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)