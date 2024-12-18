AI City Vision: STT GDC India's Landmark Collaboration with Uttar Pradesh
STT GDC India partners with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to develop India's pioneering AI City, aiming to create a robust AI ecosystem. This initiative will enhance digital infrastructure, promote innovation, and support the state's goal of reaching a US$1 trillion economy by 2027.
STT GDC India has forged a significant partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to develop the first AI City in India. This collaboration is a major step towards fostering a robust AI ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.
This initiative is set to bolster the state's role as a leader in digital innovation and attract digital investments. STT GDC India, a key player in data centre solutions, will contribute its cutting-edge infrastructure to support the AI City project.
Shri Lalit Khanna, COO of STT GDC India, expressed gratitude to the government for its visionary support. With a commitment of INR 4100 Cr, STT GDC India is poised to advance the state's economic growth through enhanced digital infrastructure and innovation.
