Space Innovations and Environmental Challenges: A Global Update

Space startups from Japan and India are joining forces to explore the potential of satellites equipped with lasers to combat the growing issue of space debris. The Japanese company Orbital Lasers and InspeCity, a robotics firm from India, aim to develop in-space services to prolong spacecraft functionality and safely de-orbit satellites.

In Chile, the Calyptocephallela gayi, or Helmeted Water Toad, is one of the world's largest frog species facing increasing threats. As a 'living fossil,' this species has survived since the age of dinosaurs but is now endangered due to habitat loss from climate change and human encroachment.

Before a groundbreaking spacewalk, SpaceX encountered a power outage at their California mission control. This incident interrupted operations for an hour during the Polaris Dawn mission, including a historic private astronaut spacewalk. Meanwhile, Japan's efforts to advance private rocket capabilities hit a setback as Space One's Kairos rocket failed post-launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)