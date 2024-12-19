Apple Seeks AI Empowerment with Tencent and ByteDance in China

Apple is reportedly in talks with Chinese technology giants Tencent and ByteDance to integrate their artificial intelligence models into iPhones sold in China. This move comes amid the backdrop of Apple launching OpenAI's ChatGPT within its devices, aiming to enhance its Siri voice assistant capabilities.

With ChatGPT unavailable in China due to regulatory restrictions requiring government approval for generative AI, Apple's need for local partnerships becomes crucial, especially as its market share in the country is in decline. Sources familiar with the discussions indicate that talks with Tencent and ByteDance are in preliminary stages, with neither company willing to comment on the matter.

The potential collaboration could position a successful partner as a significant player in China's burgeoning AI arena. Meanwhile, competition is heightening as Huawei's AI-powered phones gain popularity, further challenging Apple's presence in the world's largest smartphone market.

