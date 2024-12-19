Truecaller Revolutionizes Business Communication with Verified Campaign Launch

Truecaller, a global leader in communication platforms, has launched its new service, the Truecaller Verified Campaign, enhancing its business offerings.

As customer attention becomes more fragmented, Truecaller Verified Campaign offers businesses the ability to create tailored, contextually relevant, and dynamic digital journeys within the Truecaller app. This new service supports the Truecaller Customer Experience (CX) Solutions and is triggered by calling or messaging events, addressing marketers' challenges in leveraging calls and SMS for personalized user engagement strategies.

"Truecaller Verified Campaign allows businesses to communicate with customers in a trusted space, enhancing the connection between companies and their audiences," a Truecaller representative stated. Truecaller aims to provide a seamless experience for both businesses and customers with this campaign, which easily integrates with popular platforms for quick campaign launches. Early adopters such as CARS24 and Motion Education anticipate significant benefits in customer communication strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)