Jammu and Kashmir: A Leap Towards Ski Tourism and Digital Innovation
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated a ski training course and unveiled tourism calendars, promoting winter tourism in the valley. The 14-day Integrated Ski Training Course aims to attract 500-600 young participants. An official website for the Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir, was also launched to enhance digital outreach.
On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched a 14-day integrated ski training course at renowned tourist spots across the Kashmir valley, enhancing the region's appeal as a winter tourism destination.
He further unveiled the 2026 calendars for the tourism department and Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation, representing the area's stunning landscapes and cultural heritage.
An official website for Kashmir's Directorate of Tourism was also introduced, aiming to provide comprehensive information and digital resources for tourists and stakeholders.
