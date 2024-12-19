Left Menu

Ireland's Data Centre Dilemma: Powering Tech Giants Amidst Energy Strain

In Ireland, data centres consume more electricity than all urban homes combined, prompting concerns over energy demands and influences. As tech companies plan further expansions, this has sparked debates over the sustainability of their presence versus economic benefits. This situation reflects larger global trends in AI and energy consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Clondalkin | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:29 IST
Ireland's Data Centre Dilemma: Powering Tech Giants Amidst Energy Strain

The sprawling data centres on Dublin's outskirts are now using more electricity than all of Ireland's urban homes, sparking debates on their sustainability as global tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Meta consider further expansions. The tech hub allure is now weighed against rising energy demands that are setting new global precedents.

As these data centres consumed 21% of the nation's electricity last year, Irish authorities have halted new developments in Dublin until 2028 amidst fears of blackouts. Energy expert Paul Deane underscores that Ireland exemplifies the issues many countries may face with AI growth and power consumption.

Despite the tech-driven economic boom, activists in Dublin, including Darragh Adelaide, are challenging further expansions, citing energy price links and environmental concerns. Some developers are eyeing the less restrictive Midlands, exploring renewable solutions, yet facing skepticism about ecological impacts and heritage preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024