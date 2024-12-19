Ireland's Data Centre Dilemma: Powering Tech Giants Amidst Energy Strain

The sprawling data centres on Dublin's outskirts are now using more electricity than all of Ireland's urban homes, sparking debates on their sustainability as global tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Meta consider further expansions. The tech hub allure is now weighed against rising energy demands that are setting new global precedents.

As these data centres consumed 21% of the nation's electricity last year, Irish authorities have halted new developments in Dublin until 2028 amidst fears of blackouts. Energy expert Paul Deane underscores that Ireland exemplifies the issues many countries may face with AI growth and power consumption.

Despite the tech-driven economic boom, activists in Dublin, including Darragh Adelaide, are challenging further expansions, citing energy price links and environmental concerns. Some developers are eyeing the less restrictive Midlands, exploring renewable solutions, yet facing skepticism about ecological impacts and heritage preservation.

