Microland Achieves Leadership Status in ISG Provider Lens 2024 for Midmarket Cloud Services

Microland, a renowned figure in digital transformation, has proudly been recognized as a Leader in Managed Services for the Midmarket segment in the ISG Provider Lens 2024 report. This prestigious recognition stems from Microland's innovative strategies, particularly in managing multi-cloud environments for U.S. enterprises.

The ISG Provider Lens study underscores Microland's strengths in DevOps and SRE techniques, focusing on advanced services like automated compliance and AI-powered cybersecurity. These capabilities have positioned Microland as a frontrunner in cost-effective and efficient solutions for U.S. small to midsize enterprises.

With its proprietary tools, such as the Intelligeni® CloudOps platform, Microland stands out by automating cloud infrastructure management, boosting system performance, and cutting costs. Leaders at Microland, including Sunil Sarat and Sam Mathew, emphasize their commitment to innovation and quality, ensuring Microland remains a trusted partner for transformative cloud solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)