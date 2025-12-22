EmpowerHER25: Pioneering Women's Digital Transformation in Business

Pune, India—EmpowerHER25, a MarTech and AI-focused summit, recently concluded at The Orchid, Pune, attracting over 300 women entrepreneurs, founders, and business leaders. The event was organised by SHELeadsIndia and aimed to accelerate business growth through digital adoption and purpose-driven entrepreneurship.

The keynote speech by Sujata and Taniya Biswas, Co-Founders of Suta, highlighted the need for ecosystem-led support for women navigating the challenges of building and growing businesses. They emphasized the role of digital tools in empowering women entrepreneurs to scale effectively.

A series of expert-led masterclasses provided insights into practical growth strategies. Topics ranged from bootstrapped growth to sustainable systems for founder-led businesses. The summit fostered discussions on the integration of MarTech and AI for operational efficiency, as well as the alignment of profit and purpose in women-led enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)