Rapyder Achieves AWS Premier Partner Status, Strengthening Cloud Leadership

Rapyder Cloud Solutions has been named an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, recognizing its excellence in cloud consulting and solutions on AWS. This distinguished status reflects Rapyder's expertise, certifying its commitment to innovation and customer success, while solidifying its standing in the industry as an AWS Partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Rapyder Cloud Solutions has reached a significant milestone by attaining AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status as part of the AWS Partner Network. This accomplishment underscores the firm's expertise in designing, migrating, and managing customer workloads on AWS, amplifying its prominence in the cloud solutions sector.

The recognition highlights Rapyder's commitment and technical prowess. Amit Gupta, the founder and CEO, lauded the team's dedication, noting this achievement enhances their industry standing and credibility with clients. The Premier Tier status is a testament to the mutual collaboration and support from AWS leadership and partners.

Founded in 2017 and operating from Bangalore, Rapyder has consistently demonstrated a profound grasp of cloud technology. With multiple AWS competencies and service deliveries, the firm continues to drive cloud innovation, supporting various business transformations across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

