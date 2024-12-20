Rapyder Achieves AWS Premier Partner Status, Strengthening Cloud Leadership

Rapyder Cloud Solutions has reached a significant milestone by attaining AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status as part of the AWS Partner Network. This accomplishment underscores the firm's expertise in designing, migrating, and managing customer workloads on AWS, amplifying its prominence in the cloud solutions sector.

The recognition highlights Rapyder's commitment and technical prowess. Amit Gupta, the founder and CEO, lauded the team's dedication, noting this achievement enhances their industry standing and credibility with clients. The Premier Tier status is a testament to the mutual collaboration and support from AWS leadership and partners.

Founded in 2017 and operating from Bangalore, Rapyder has consistently demonstrated a profound grasp of cloud technology. With multiple AWS competencies and service deliveries, the firm continues to drive cloud innovation, supporting various business transformations across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)