Novo Nordisk Plans New CagriSema Trial After Setback

Novo Nordisk has unveiled plans for a new trial of its CagriSema drug, scheduled to commence in early 2025, following less-than-expected results in recent trials. The company aims to optimize dosage in hopes of achieving better weight-loss results.

Despite the setback, Novo did not confirm any changes to the proportions of CagriSema's active ingredients, cagrilintide and semaglutide. Further details regarding any adjustments in composition remain undisclosed until 2025.

The company's stock took a significant hit, with a market value drop of up to $125 billion, after the drug only achieved 22.7% weight reduction instead of the anticipated 25%. Comprehensive trial data will be shared at a medical conference next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)