Left Menu

Record-Breaking Spacewalks and New Discoveries: A Glimpse into Current Science Breakthroughs

Chinese astronauts achieved a record-breaking spacewalk, surpassing NASA's previous record. NASA's astronauts will remain longer than planned on the ISS due to delays. In Peru's Amazon, 27 new species, including an 'amphibious mouse,' were discovered. These events highlight significant advancements in space exploration and biodiversity research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 02:30 IST
Record-Breaking Spacewalks and New Discoveries: A Glimpse into Current Science Breakthroughs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant advancement in space exploration, two Chinese astronauts have completed a record-breaking spacewalk that extends over nine hours. This feat, performed by Cai Xuzhe and Song Lingdong, surpassed the previous record set by NASA's James Voss and Susan Helms in 2001.

Meanwhile, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore are facing an extended stay aboard the International Space Station. Originally scheduled for an eight-day mission ending in March, their return has been postponed to at least late March due to issues with the Boeing Starliner capsule.

Additionally, an expedition in Peru's Amazon unearthed 27 new species, including an intriguing 'amphibious mouse.' Conservation International announced these findings that also consist of various fish, amphibians, and butterflies, emphasizing the rich biodiversity of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024