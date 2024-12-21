Record-Breaking Spacewalks and New Discoveries: A Glimpse into Current Science Breakthroughs
Chinese astronauts achieved a record-breaking spacewalk, surpassing NASA's previous record. NASA's astronauts will remain longer than planned on the ISS due to delays. In Peru's Amazon, 27 new species, including an 'amphibious mouse,' were discovered. These events highlight significant advancements in space exploration and biodiversity research.
In a significant advancement in space exploration, two Chinese astronauts have completed a record-breaking spacewalk that extends over nine hours. This feat, performed by Cai Xuzhe and Song Lingdong, surpassed the previous record set by NASA's James Voss and Susan Helms in 2001.
Meanwhile, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore are facing an extended stay aboard the International Space Station. Originally scheduled for an eight-day mission ending in March, their return has been postponed to at least late March due to issues with the Boeing Starliner capsule.
Additionally, an expedition in Peru's Amazon unearthed 27 new species, including an intriguing 'amphibious mouse.' Conservation International announced these findings that also consist of various fish, amphibians, and butterflies, emphasizing the rich biodiversity of the region.

